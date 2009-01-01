Home | News | General | Group condemns planned reinstatement of suspended DG of SEC

A group, Network for Good Governance Against Corruption has condemned the planned reinstatement of sacked Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) director-general, Munir Gwarzo.

The group through a press statement by its convener, Comrade Idris Kado, held that the allegations against Gwarzo were too grave to be ignored before the reinstatement.

Gwarzo was fired by former finance minister Kemi Adeosun to allow for an unhindered investigation after he was accused of collecting severance package worth N104.85 million and awarding huge sums contract to companies that he serves as director, which violates public service rules.

The group acknowledged the judgement of the National Industrial Court which ruled that Adeosun lacked the power to sack the SEC boss, but insisted that the allegations of corruption must be investigated before the reinstatement.

“It is a slap on the integrity of the president’s anti-corruption war if Munir Gwarzo who was alleged to have violated the civil service rules and paid himself monies illegally is reinstated into office. President Buhari must intervene and uphold the sack of Munir Gwarzo,” the statement read.

The group further called on President Buhari to deliver on his mandate to fight corruption and stop the reinstatement.

“As lovers of good governance, it is our expectation that President Buhari who has the power to sack the SEC DG, fires him pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Wednesday, June 5, said out of the N5.7 billion his predecessor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, received as Paris Club refund from the federal government in his last week in office, he left only N800 million in the account of the state government.

Yahaya disclosed this to the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, who paid him Sallah homage at the Government House.

He alleged that Dankwambo’s administration squandered the state’s resources and left the state in “deep financial crisis, huge debt, decayed health and education sector.”

