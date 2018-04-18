Home | News | General | There were plans to overthrow 8th Senate - Ekweremadu claims

- Deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu, claimed there were plans to overthrow the 8th Senate

- Ekweremadu, however, said the lawmakers stood their ground in spite of their political divide

- Senator Dino Melaye also advised the incoming ninth Senate not to entertain any presidential directive contrary to the progress of the country

The outgoing deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, claimed there were plans to overthrow the 8th Senate.

The Cable reports that Ekweremadu said this on Thursday, June 7, at a special session to mark the end of the eight Senate.

He appreciated the lawmakers who defended the National Assembly “in spite of their political divide”.

He said: “In the front of our problems, we stood together as a Senate. We are mindful of the institution and of course our loyalty was to the people of Nigeria. I will like to thank my colleagues for taking that position.

“As a matter of fact, there were plans to overthrow this Senate by force but there were some people here, in spite of their political divide, they stood their ground and today I want to thank them. I thank them for their courage, for standing by the truth.

“This has shown that there are still men of goodwill in this country. I will like to thank my colleagues in the PDP who, despite all the trauma, the persecutions, stood by democracy and rule of law and committed themselves to this institutions.

“You are the heroes of this 8th senate.”

Also speaking at the valedictory session, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi central, said any presidential directive that is contrary to the progress of the country should not be entertained on the Senate floor.

Melaye also said he would miss some of his colleagues who were not returning to the ninth assembly.

His words: “Nigeria will continue to be ahead of any political permutations. Nigeria shall come first before anything selfish interest. I will ensure that and that we stand by that.

“Enough of presidential orders and party directives. Any order that is contrary to the progress, unity and prosperity of Nigeria should not be entertained on the floor of the senate.

“I am going to miss a lot of my colleagues and I use this opportunity to pray for the repose of three of my colleagues who didn’t make it till the end.

“Finally, I want to assure Nigerians brothers and sisters that the service to humanity is not only in this chamber. I encourage the likes of Bruce to continue to do those things. Those beautiful ideas shouldn’t expire because you are not in the next Senate.”

