Shaggy Gold - Nigerians rename man who resembles Adekunle Gold and Broda Shaggi

It is a common saying that God created every human being in twos or threes. This however, is not referring to identical twins or triplets, but addresses people with no family ties looking identical.

It is a trend on social media for fans who feel they look like celebs to share their photos and have others agree or disagree.

A young Nigerian man identified as Grant Man (@thegrantman_) on Twitter, has set social media buzzing after he posted some of his photos to celebrate his birthday.

Rather than focusing on wishing him a happy celebration, many people were of the opinion that he looks like different celebrities at the same time, especially singer Adekunle Gold and comedian, Broda Shaggi.

See his photos below:

Meet man who looks like Adekunle Gold and Broda Shaggi at the same time

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user identified as Suntalkeredo even went further to say the celebrant does not only resemble Adekunle Gold and Broda Shaggi but that he also looks like Chris Rock, Skibi and Young John.

Another internet user identified as Mercy Niola, renamed the celebrant Adekunle Bronze for resembling popular singer, Adekunle Gold.

See more reactions to Grant Man's photos below:

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor, Pete Edochie's look alike was spotted in Port Harcourt.

A certain Kingsley Abasili who hails from Port Harcourt has gotten a lot of attention on social media for looking a lot like Pete Edochie. Abasili who looks like the younger version of the actor is being tagged the doppelganger of the actor and many agree that the resemblance is uncanny.

