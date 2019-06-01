Appeal Court judge right to have slapped Redeemed pastors, others – Daddy Freeze





Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze on Friday said Justice Folayemi Omoleye of the Appeal Court was right to have slapped a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG and assaulted other members over noise pollution.





Justice Omoyele was alleged to have gone to the branch of the RCCG on the Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo State on Wednesday and disrupted the service by recording the church’s ongoing service with her mobile phone.





Her action was said to have alarmed the church members, who challenged her for recording them, but the judge was alleged to have assaulted her challengers, including the pastors of the church.





She was said to have slapped a female worshipper and some pastors, who tried to stop her from further recording the church’s activities.





The tough Appeal Court Judge

Before the incident, it was gathered that the judge had complained of disturbance caused by the noise coming from the church.





The judge’s house is said to be beside the church and she had complained that the noise from the place of worship constituted a nuisance to her, particularly whenever the church was having programmes.





It was gathered that the judge was irked that there had been no positive response to her complaints by the RCCG.





The old woman allegedly assaulted by the judge

Responding to the issue, Freeze said the judgment of the Appeal Court justice was an unbiased one, as churches had constituted nuisance in the area of noise pollution.





“This was an unbiased judgement. Noise everywhere,” he said.

