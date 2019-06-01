Akeredolu emerges Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum.





Akeredolu’s emergence as the forum’s Chairman followed a unanimous decision by governors from the South West states during a “Special Security Meeting” held at the Ondo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.





It was gathered that the meeting was held to address the growing spate of insecurity within the six South West states.

The Governors announced their decision to hold a regional security summit that will bring all critical stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to stem the tide of insecurity in the region.





“There’s urgent need to stem the tide of criminal activities and banditry in our region and as leaders, we must be proactive in our approach to addressing the issue,” Akeredolu stated.





The meeting was attended by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

