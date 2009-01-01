What Senator Goje’s endorsement means to me, APC – Lawan





Senator Ahmad Lawan has reacted to his endorsement by Senator Danjuma Goje, ahead of the ninth assembly Senate Presidency election.





Senator Danjuma Goje on Thursday withdrew from the 9th Senate Presidency election after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.





The lawmaker also endorsed the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, for the position.





However, Speaking after a meeting with Goje, Senator-elect, Uba Sani, Gov El- rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, Lawan applauded Sen. Goje for stepping down for him.









“I believe that is the way to go, we want to go to the ninth Senate focused and united right from onset, kick start our activities which is very important at this time.





“The country needs a Senate that is focused and united for optimum performance and I believe that the senators-elect will be happy to hear that this has been achieved.





“I want to thank Sen. Goje, he is very experienced politician like he has said; he has been in this business much longer and than most of us really.





“ I respect him; even when there were so many clamours for him to run for the position of the president of the Senate, he never came out to publicly to declare.





“ Even though he had enormous respect and following, he has willingly chosen to respect the wishes of the party and president, is the best position any politician could take,’’ NAN quoted him as saying.

He said that the endorsement by Sen. Goje was going to bring so much unity in the APC and indeed in the entire Senate in a bi-partisan fashion.

