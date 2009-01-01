Speakership race: APC finally speak on allegations against Gbajabiamila

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended its candidate for the Speakership position of 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over reports making the rounds that he was convicted by a Court in the United States of America.

The APC while urging Nigerians to ignore the reports, said they were sponsored. The party described the allegations as “phantom and infantile”.

It noted that the allegations had become reoccurring fabrication.

It recalled that the same baseless allegations were made against Gbajabiamila in the lead up to the 8th National Assembly speakership race but came to naught.



The party emphasised that Gbajabiamila had never been convicted for any crime in Nigeria and abroad.

“We urge Gbajabiamila and his vibrant campaign team to remain focused on their extensive country-wide consultation and engagements which has been well-received and endorsed across party lines.

“Ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, we urge all APC federal lawmakers to rally around the candidatures of Sen. Ahmad Lawan, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and all our candidates for the respective principal positions,” it said.

The party also commended Sen. Danjuma Goje for his decision to withdraw from the 9th Senate Presidency contest in support of the party’s endorsed candidate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

It also commended the fatherly role played by President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring compliance with party decisions and directives.

According to the party, Goje has demonstrated himself as a reliable and committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman.

“We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength, and supremacy of our great party.

“There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming 9th National Assembly as a united house,” it said.

