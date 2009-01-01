Home | News | General | Eid-al-Fitr 2019: 4 public figures that brought all the sauce to this year's celebration

Muslim faithfuls across the world were recently in a general mood of jollification after completing 30 days of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

As usual, the crown of it all was the Eid-al-Fitr celebration which officially marked the end of the long days of abstinence from food for long hours, dedication and complete devotion to the almighty Allah.

In typical social media style, fashion forward Muslims warmed members of the internet community to beautiful personal and family photos from their celebration.

From celebrity stars to the royals and the first family, every single person looked totally fabulous and appropriately dressed for this year’s Eid. We have curated some photos that got our attention below. Check them out!

The first family

There is only one word for this photograph and it is- adorable! Joining President Muhammadu Buhari and his family, Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, is a completely interesting sight to gaze upon. She fits in perfectly with the Muslim family in that moderate 'iro buba and gele' combo.

Alaafin and his family

The Alaafin of Oyo is captured in a white royal attire alongside his lovely wives who all similarly dressed in the typical Yoruba 'anko' style. You just have to love the subtle interaction between their white scarves and the Alaafin's white outfit.

Mercy Aigbe

A surprise the actress made the list right? Oh well! The Christian faithfuls are permitted to celebrate with their Muslim friends and the fair skinned diva surely knows how to dress according to the occasion. She looks cute!

Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji goes traditional with the much loved 'agbada' which is usually a quick option for a lot of men.

