Akeredolu emerges chairman of south-west governors' forum

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has emerged the chairman of the south-west governors' forum.

Governor Akeredolu was unanimously elected at a special security meeting of the south-west governors held at the Ondo state governor's lodge in Abuja on Friday, June 7.

Legit.ng gathered that the governors discussed joint and collaborative action against the menace of insecurity and criminality in the south-western part of the country.

They also announced their decision to hold a regional security summit that will bring all critical stakeholders together to brainstorm on how to stem the tide of insecurity in the region.

