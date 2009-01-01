Home | News | General | Checkout 5 vacation style tips to learn from Nigerian celebrities (photos)

Going on vacation is something Nigerian celebrities do a lot, and many Nigerians have got a lot to learn from them when it comes to packing for a getaway trip to anywhere in the world.

Nigerian celebrities go from one country to the other from time to time, either for business or for pleasure and they slay when doing it.

Every country in the world has it own style, and many of the times these fashion trends vary from time to time, due to various reasons most especially season.

Legit.ng has compiled photos of Nigerian celebrities slaying while on vacation in various trends and different weather condition.

1) Winter vibe: Slaying for winter or a mild cold weather you have to know that they basics involve things that can keep you warm from head to toe. The long jackets, trousers, sneakers and the gloves if you are the shaky type. Here is Toke Makinwa give us winter slayage.

2) Desert vibe: It seems like Dubai is the new spot for vacation, so always pack your desert get up. Just like BBNaija's Alex did here:

3) Beach vibe: Beach vacations are in trend even here in Nigerian. So your hot mama swimwear or if you are a bit shy you can go for the cover-ups that leaves your legs open in one way or the other. Ufuoma Mcdermott is on the beat for that.

4) Summer vibe: Summer body loading! Okay this is pretty simple, all you need to know is lots of colours and skin. Regina Daniels on that beat.

5) Party vibe: Every vacay needs a great party. No need to say nothing, just check out Lola OJ's outfit and you know what a vacay party vibe is.

