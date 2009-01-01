Home | News | General | I have decided to forgive INEC official, others who played roles in my predicament - Okorocha

- Former governor if Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, says he has forgiven all those who played roles in his political ordeal

- Okorocha commended the court for its judgement asking INEC to issue him a certificate of return

- Uche Nwosu, the candidate of the AA in the governorship election in Imo, also commended the court over its favourable judgement

The immediate past governor of Imo, Rochas Okforocha, has said he has forgiven the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Innocent Ibeabuchi, for playing a role in his political travails.

Okorocha also said he forgave every other person who took part in ordeal he faced during the 2019 general election.

The former governor, who was reacting to the judgement of Friday, June 7, that asked INEC to hand him the certificate of return for Imo West, called the judiciary ‘the Daniel that has always come to judgement’.

The Nation reports that Okorocha described the judgement as an act of God to make the nation’s democracy further strengthened and rights of the citizenry also protected.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general election in Imo state, Uche Nwosu, said he was excited over the judgement of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Okon Abang which ruled in the matter between Okorocha and INEC.

Nwosu commended the judiciary saying the latter had once again proven to be the hope of the common man.

“The judiciary has shown that it is the last hope of the common man. The landmark judgment has shown that no matter how hard you try to suppress the truth, justice will always prevail,” he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state recently vowed that he will become president of the Nigeria in future.

Governor Okorocha made the statement on Sunday, May 26 during his valedictory thanksgiving service held at the Government House chapel in Owerri.

According to him, his current political travails, particularly the seizure of his Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect, were only strengthening him for the presidential seat.

