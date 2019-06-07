Home | News | General | Speakership: Coalition of political parties endorse Gbajabiamila

Thirty five (35) political parties under the auspices of Coalition of Integrity political parties (CIPP) have endorsed the candidature of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

The political parties were led by Yakubu Shendam, national chairman of New Generation Party (NGP).

The parties made their stance known during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, June 7, disassociating them from the allegations levelled aganist Gbajabiamila by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

Shendam said: “The CIPP represents a clear breakaway from the old antagonistic order of reckless political, verbal and unethical media attacks on the person and office of the president of Nigeria and other respected Nigerian leaders who share in a singleness of commitment, which is to enforce an all-inclusive collaborative interests in the preservation, protection and development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is on this premise that the leaders of all thirty-five (35) political parties thought it wise to, this day, 7th of June, 2019, proclaim to all Nigerians and the world at large, the formation and establishment of the Coalition of Integrity Political Parties (CIPP).

“This is a new dawn that has ushered in a new dimension in our political party affiliations and partnerships with governments at all levels towards entrenching deliverable governance and sustainable development in Nigeria.

“In line, therefore, with our resolve, the coalition have further observed the unhealthy approach, utterances and unnecessary legal and media attacks on the person of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been a respected honourable member of the House of Representatives for about eight years now, elected the majority leader without any criminal investigation.

“His constituents also considered him worthy and competent to return as their representative at the ninth House of Representatives, yet without any incriminating allegation or suspicion.”

The group maintained that Gbajabiamila is not only a fine legislator but a respected one across the two chambers of the National Assembly.

It would be recalled that the CUPP had earlier made allegations of corruption against Hon. Gbajabiamila and called for his disqualification.

The CUPP also expressed support for the use of secret ballot for the election of the officers, adding that the voting method is the only way to stop desperate godfathers from foisting their stooges on the legislature.

