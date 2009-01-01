Home | News | General | Jubilation as Wales star joins Man United to become Solskjaer's first signing

- Daniel James has become Manchester United's first summer signing

- The Welsh international had a remarkable campaign in the Championship with Swansea

- James passed his medicals at Man United's headquarters in Carrington

Daniel James has completed his switch from Swansea to Man United officially to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing at Old Trafford.

Wales’ boss Ryan Giggs granted the 21-year-old James permission to leave their training camp on Thursday morning, June 6, to undergo a mandatory medical at Carrington after holding talks with Man United eggheads.

Reports claim the Reds Devils reportedly splashed out about £18m fee for James as Solskjaer commenced moves to overhaul his squad after a poor campaign last term.

READ ALSO: Virgil van Dijk is now bookmakers’ top choice to win 2019 Ballon d'Or

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea City and Daniel James for his transfer to the club.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex.

Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week,” a statement from Man United official website read in part.

James had a fantastic season with Swansea, netting four times and seven assists in the Championship, and several Premier League sides were keen on landing the youngster this summer.

Interestingly, Solskjaer spoke with Giggs concerning James and Wales’ manager gave him the go-ahead nod, even as he highlighted the attacker’s qualities.

James on the verge of completing his switch to United, but after the demise of his father, he was handed time to pay his last respect to his late dad.

Giggs remains upbeat that James has the ability to succeed in the English topflight.

“You don’t need to speak to me to see the quality Dan has, especially since the turn of the year,” he said last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

“The transfer breaking down with Leeds was well documented. He’s kicked on and obviously was fantastic for me in the last game.

“When you’ve got speed like that as well as the talent he can play anywhere," UK Metro quoted Giggs as saying.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel James is set to have his medicals ahead of a summer move to Manchester United from Swansea.

The Welsh international is currently preparing for his country's Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Croatia and Hungary.

The 21-year-old has been granted permission by Wales manager Ryan Giggs to leave their base near Chester.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...