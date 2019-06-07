Home | News | General | Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil marries fiancee Amine Gulse in Turkey (videos)

Mesut Ozil, Arsenal superstar has finally tied the know with his fiancee Amine Gulse at an Istanbul ceremony in Turkey today, June 7, 2019.

The German attacker of Turkish descent was spotted in company of his new wife walking out of the event center.

Ozil and his new wife showed off their dancing skills as well wishers beat drums while fireworks made the atmosphere colourful even in the broad day light.

It would be recalled that the 2014 World Cup winning star had promised to help about 1000 children at underdeveloped countries get life-changing surgeries.

The Gunners star made the statement known on his social media page while requesting his friends join him to join the charitable gesture as their wedding gifts to him and his wife.

He said he would prefer his friends and family help raise funds to see the dream come alive, adding that it was the gift he required from them.

Ozil said on his official Twitter handle that: "As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position.

"However I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with BigShoe,' wrote Ozil.

"Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I'd be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled," he added.

Both Ozil and Gulse held a white 'BigShoe' which forms the emblem of the charity.

The couple are now expected to embark on their honeymoon, and finally enjoy some down-time following an arduous season.

The 2014 World Cup winning star has been thrown under heavy criticism both at the national and club level over his commitment to both sides.

Ozil retired from international football last year following the backlash of his visits to Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

