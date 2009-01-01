Home | News | General | Panic at the Nou Camp as Barcelona superstar tells the club he wants to leave

Brazilian football star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told Barcelona chiefs that he wants to leave the Spanish club this summer.

Since joining Barcelona in January 2018 from Premier League side Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp.

He was not impressive against his former club Liverpool when they met in the Champions League semifinal second leg encounter which the Reds won 4-0.

Coutinho was however booed by Barcelona fans who attacked him to leave the club due to his unimpressive performances.

According to Cadena SER, Coutinho is unhappy at Barcelona and his representatives have already told the club about his decision to leave.

Coutinho has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain this summer and Barcelona are said to be demanding at least €90m.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United reportedly launched a bid to sign unsettled Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho.

The 26-year-old joined the Catalans from Liverpool in January 2018 for a fee around £145 million but has failed to impress the coaches at Camp Nou.

