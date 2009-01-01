Home | News | General | Breaking: AIT back on air - 24 hours after NBC sanction

On of Nigeria's leading television medium in Nigeria, African Independent Television (AIT) is back on air 24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of the regulatory body’s rule.

Recall that the director-general of NBC, Kawu Modibo, had said that the decision to suspend AIT was based on the violation of the broadcasting code of the station.

Others include failure of the broadcasting station to pay its licence fees as and when due backed by the provisions of paragraph 10 of the third schedule of the NBC Act.

Meanwhile, recall that Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the reopening of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM.

In the ruling, Justice Ekwo Inyang ordered the parties to maintain status quo as the situation was as at Friday, May 31 when the processes were filed.

Justice Ekwo asked the parties to appear before the court on Thursday, June 13 to show cause why the motion on notice challenging the action of the regulatory agency should not be granted.

