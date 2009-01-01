Home | News | General | Nigerian 'iron lady' marries tenacious suitor who 'sweet-talked' her on Instagram

The story of a Nigerian couple has gone viral and has proven that love breaks every boundary. The couple in question met on Instagram after the lady gave a feisty opinion about a particular matter. From the lady's words, it was clear that she was a feminist. But this did not deter the man from approaching her.

Following the passionate comment she wrote on a friend's post, the man slid into her DM and spoke of how impressed he was with her words. He commended her and requested a friendly relationship with her.

In very firm words, the lady in question warned him that she was quite a handful to deal with. Despite this, her suitor said that he was not scared and he was ready to brace whatever she threw at him.

The tenacious suitor eventually captured the heart of his beloved and, five months after that conversation, the duo got married.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

See the post below: Swipe to see more of the initial conversation between them:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Many social media users have reacted to this touching love story. See some reactions below:

funkyladyjune: "Awwwww sweet, they both got lines."

naana_nancy: "The lady get patience shaa, if you speak too many grammar on my DM. You re on your own."

phizbarz: "This is dictionary sliding oh, two of them sound like feminists sef lmao."

READ ALSO: Genevieve Nnaji speaks on her kind of feminism

roseisiagu: "I love stories like this. I wish the a blissful marriage."

omoluwanero: "See lines! Nothing more satisfying than a sound mind."

mssshade: "Now that’s how to slide in a lady’s dm."

READ ALSO: Nigerian feminist Oloni gives her own definition of a shameless man

A Nigerian lady recently weighed in on why some ladies choose to be feminists. According to her, some of these people follow this conceptual path because they do not want to be their mothers.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Will you be okay with your friend dating your ex? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...