NFF, Super Eagles players, fans remember late Stephen Keshi 2 years after his death

Stephen Keshi may have left this world, but his memory will linger on for a long time in the minds of football lovers in the country.

The former player turned coach was one of the African legend to have lifted the Africa Cup of Nations title both during his playing and coaching reigns.

Keshi, popularly referred to as the 'Big Boss' led the Nigerian team to the 2013 AFCON championship in South Africa.

And against all odds, the former Togo handler returned to the country with the highest trophy in African football.

Nigerian football family pay tributes to late Stephen Skeshi in Asaba

Source: UGC

However, the legendary defender and coach died on June 7, 2016 - few weeks after losing his wife to the cold hands of death.

Meanwhile, the entire football fraternity gathered in Asaba two years after to pay tribute to the fallen hero - this is the second edition.

Cross section of coaching crew at the Orchid Hotel in Asaba

Source: Getty Images

Ahmed Musa and some of the senior players at the event

Source: UGC

The Nigeria Football Federation while paying tribute to the legend said on their Twitter handle that: "On this day in 2016. We lost a gem, patriot in Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi.

"We can never forget all you did for Nigeria. Keep resting on Soldier! #WeRememberKeshi."

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun giving a remark during the event

Source: UGC

During his playing days, Keshi scored nine goals in 64 appearances for the Super Eagles in all competitions.

He captained the team to their maiden World Cup tournament in the United States before eventually retiring in 1995.

Super Eagles squad pose for picture before heading to the Stephen Keshi stadium for training

Source: UGC

The former defender ventured into coaching after his playing career, and led Togo to their first World Cup in 2006.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations are in top gears as the Super Eagles battle Zimbabwe in a friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium this weekend.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for the first ever Summer AFCON championship.

Coach Gernot Ronh's men will get their campaign started against Burundi on June 22 before facing Guinea and Madagascar.

