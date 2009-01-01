Home | News | General | Style focus: Five amazing times Mercy Aigbe stunned in asoebi

When it comes to fashion and style, there are a pretty good number of Nigerian celebrities who know their onions in that department. One of them is the ever stunning Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe who continues to serve major fashion goals.

From her regular fashion looks to her asoebi looks, Mercy Aigbe is always a belle to behold. Judging from her past appearances at events, Mercy Aigbe sure knows the beautiful art of slaying her looks.

Based on this, Legit.ng has selected some of her best looks yet for your viewing pleasures. Below are 5 asoebi looks of the stunning and elegant movie star:

1. This beautiful piece of work was the topic of discussion on social media and probably gave a lot of tailors a run for their money.

2. This beautiful gold statement mono-strap dress was also another jaw-dropping look from Mercy Aigbe's clost. She does this so well!

3. If there is anything who rocks a body-hugging dress, it is definitely Mercy Aigbe and with the right amount of confident, elegance and style too!

4. This red carpet-worthy dress definitely left jaws hanging and necks turning!

5. Even when she is not killing it on the red carpet, she definitely knows how to rock a good Ankara dress.

Mercy Aigbe doesn't only have the body to slay but a good sense of style as well.

