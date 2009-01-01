Home | News | General | Commotion as Sheikh accuses Oluwo of Iwoland of wanting to lay with his wife (video)

- A sheikh has come out to accuse a traditional ruler of attempting to sleep with his wife

- The Islam head in question got into a confrontation with the leader during what was meant to be a prayer session

- A huge mayhem arose out of their squabble

An Islam head named Sheikh Adio in Iwo recently confronted the Oluwo of Iwoland. He accused the traditional ruler of desperately wanting to sleep with his wife. According to the sheikh, it took everything in him to refuse the demand of the Iwo leader.

The Sheikh made this accusation during the just concluded Eid il Fitri celebration in Iwo. He was supposed to lead a prayer during the event. But his purpose was thwarted by the Oluwo of Iwoland.

This traditional ruler had warned the people present at the mosque to go to other places to observe their prayers. He suggested other mosques and went on to tarnish the image of the Sheikh.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

It was at this junction that the Sheikh became provoked. In an angry fit, he accused the Oluwo of doing what he did because he had refused to let his wife lay with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

A huge commotion erupted due to the heavy accusation levied against the traditional ruler by the sheikh. Even the police was involved in the matter. See the video below:

READ ALSO: Family accuses woman of adultery because she had her last child via CS, insists she much perform village rites

READ ALSO: Popular pastor Iginla's marriage crashes as he confesses to congregation that he and wife committed adultery

Recently, a Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo accused a popular pastor of sleeping with his female members. Many people reacted to this accusation.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

I married four wives, built houses under Buhari's regime - farmer boasts| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...