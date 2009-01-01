Home | News | General | Stop inciting Christians with falsehood - Middle Belt group tells Danjuma

- A former defence minister have been urged to stop inciting Christians with falsehood

- The Middle Belt Conscience Guard called on Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) to end moves against the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

- The group also alleged that the former minister has killed more Christians than any other administrations while in power

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) has warned a former defence minister, Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) to steer clear of inciting Christians with falsehood.

The Middle Belt group also asked the former defence minister to prove that he was not out to promote his personal business agenda in the United Kingdom.

The reaction by the group followed a recent alliance between Danjuma and former Military Governor of Rivers state, General Zamani Lekwot (retd); and Solomon Asemota, under the aegis of Nigerian Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) challenged the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The team dragged President Buhari to the United Kingdom Parliament alleging that the president was pursuing a jihad or Islamisation agenda.

However, the Middle Belt group, in a statement signed by Raymond Enero, its president alleged that, in spite of his newfound calling, TY Danjuma has killed more Christians in single instances than all other crisis put together.

“He may want to clarify his roles in Odi, Byelsa State and Zaki Ibiam, Benue State are predominantly Christian communities when they were massacred and razed to the ground when TY Danjuma abused his position as defence minister.

“Tivs are predominantly Christians and TY Danjuma as a Junkun crusader actively armed his ethnic militias that killed the Tivs in their hundreds. The bloodletting from his encouragement has not stopped till date," Enero said.

READ ALSO: PDP, YPP senators-elect grace Lawan’s agenda launch

Making further inquiry, the Middle Belt group said if Danjuma is committed to preservation and improvement of Christian lives why has he not made efforts to "demobilize his militias that have continued to kill Tiv farmers in the north central of Nigeria?"

Enero asked: "Why is he helping to reduce the Christian population in favour of the Muslims that he disavows with a passion?"

He further urged the federal government to put up necessary security measures to curtail impending tailored from Danjuma and his likes.

“The government must ensure that they do not get the opportunity to trigger off such event since they will use it as another made up evidence of their lies about the failure of democracy in Nigeria," he said.

READ ALSO: Access your favourite news site Legit.ng instantly in 3 simple steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Danjuma had alleged that there is a plot by some people he described as elements of primitive democracy, to rig the 2019 general elections in several parts of the country.

Danjuma made the statement on Tuesday, January 22, at the inauguration of a medical laboratory at Rufkatu Danjuma Maternity Hospital in Takum, Taraba state.

He said there is a sinister plan to cause unrest and mayhem in some states, including Taraba aimed at systematically manipulating the elections.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Nigerians rip Buhari, Atiku apart over absence at presidential debate | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...