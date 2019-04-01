Home | News | General | Niger gets new CP
Niger gets new CP



Minna – Mr Adamu Usman, formerly of the finance and administration department in the Force Headquarters, Abuja has assumed office as Commissioner of the Police Command in Niger.

PUFF ADDER
Members of the Police Anti-Terrorism Joint Squad during a prayer before embarking on Operation Pup Adder at Katari Town on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in Kaduna, yesterday. Photo: NAN.

Usman replaces Mr Sabo Ibrahim who retired recently after 35 years of service.

A statement by Mr Mohammed Abubakar, spokesman of the Niger command of the Force, said that Usman joined the Niger Police Force as a cadet ASP on 15 March, 1988 after bagging a B.A. Degree in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1985.

NAN reports that Usman, who assumed duty on Friday, has solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders toward mobilising Niger residents to support the quest to rid the state of criminal elements. (NAN)

