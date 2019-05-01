Home | News | General | Belgian forward Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid

Real Madrid announced on Friday they have signed Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Chelsea’s Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League final football match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijian, on May 29, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)

The fee for Hazard, 28, was not disclosed but according to reports Real will pay an initial fee of 100 million euros ($113 million) with another 45 million euros in potential add-ons.

