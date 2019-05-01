Belgian forward Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid
Real Madrid announced on Friday they have signed Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea on a five-year deal.
The fee for Hazard, 28, was not disclosed but according to reports Real will pay an initial fee of 100 million euros ($113 million) with another 45 million euros in potential add-ons.
