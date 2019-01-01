Home | News | General | Don’t incite Christians, Middle Belt Group tells Danjuma

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) has warned former Defence Minister, Lt. Gen. T.Y Danjuma (retd) to steer clear of inciting Christians with falsehood.

TY Danjuma

T.Y Danjuma, a powerful and influential politician, was Chief of Army Staff in the 1970’s and Minister of Defence under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The Takun-native is widely despised for his alleged role in the massacre of Christians during his stint as Minister.

In a shocking twist, however, Mr Danjuma appears to be championing the “Christian crusade” against Islamization and Fulanization.

The ex-COAS even formed an alliance with former Military Governor of Rivers State, General Zamani Lekwot (retd); and Chief Solomon Asemota, SAN, under the aegis of Nigerian Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

They went as far as dragging the president to the UK parliament alleging a jihad or Islamisation agenda in the farmers-herders crisis.

However, in a counter move, the MCBG has rubbished Mr Danjuma and his allies whom they claimed held sway and helped create part of the problems that the country is struggling to contain today.

In a statement signed by its President, Prince Raymond Enero, the group were particularly critical of Danjuma who can’t suddenly become Paul on the basis fallacy after prosecuting Christians in the past.

“We want to, for instance, task TY Danjuma to prove that this his infamous outing was not meant to promote his personal business agenda.

“He may want to clarify his roles in Odi, Byelsa State and Zaki Ibiam, Benue State are predominantly Christian communities when they were massacred and razed to the ground.

“To the other members of NCEF cabal, we recommend to them to audit how much of their bellyaching has to do with the directives from their former boss in the person of one time President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

The group, however, urged the Federal Government to put up necessary security measures to curtail impending tailored from T.Y Danjuma and his likes.

“ The government must ensure that they do not get the opportunity to trigger off such event since they will use it as another made up evidence of their lies about the failure of democracy in Nigeria.”

