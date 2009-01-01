BREAKING: Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea.
- 7 hours 25 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The 28-year-old will be presented as a Real player on 13 June, subject to passing a medical at the Bernabeu.
Hazard scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012, and scored twice as they won the Europa League final last week.
"The memories he leaves us with will not fade," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
"He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.
"He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with."
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles