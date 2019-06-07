VIDEO: Imam publicly accuse Oluwo of Iwoland of attempting to sleep with his wife

An Islam head named Sheikh Adio in Iwo recently confronted the Oluwo of Iwoland. He accused the traditional ruler of desperately wanting to sleep with his wife. According to the sheikh, it took everything in him to refuse the demand of the Iwo leader.





The Sheikh made this accusation during the just concluded Eid il Fitri celebration in Iwo. He was supposed to lead a prayer during the event but his purpose was thwarted by the Oluwo of Iwoland.







This traditional ruler had warned the people present at the mosque to go to other places to observe their prayers. He suggested other mosques and went on to tarnish the image of the Sheikh.





It was at this junction that the Sheikh became provoked. In an angry fit, he accused the Oluwo of doing what he did because he had refused to let his wife lay with him.





A huge commotion erupted due to the heavy accusation levied against the traditional ruler by the sheikh. Even the police was involved in the matter. Watch the video below:





