VIDEO: Imam publicly accuse Oluwo of Iwoland of attempting to sleep with his wife

You wanted to have s*x with my wife but I refused - Sheikh Adio of Iwo confronts Oluwo of Iwoland . . Oluwo of Iwo Vs Sheikh Imran Adio (Chief Imam of Iwo) At the Last Eid Fitri Celebration In Iwo The Sheik was meant to lead prayers and the King said people should ignore the Sheik and go to another Mosque for prayers; the Sheikh however confronted the King by accusing him that he is waging a war against him because he refused to let Him (the King) have sex with his (Sheikh's Wife)