Home | News | General | Breaking: Real Madrid complete £130m deal for Chelsea star Eden Hazard

- Eden Hazard joins Real Madrid from Chelsea in a five year deal

- The Belgian cost Los Blancos about £130m and will be unveiled to fans on June 13

- Hazard recently led the Blues to Europa League triumph over Arsenal

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard in a five year deal valued around £130 million.

The Belgian is expected to undergo medicals at the Spanish club next week after which he will be presented to the fans on June 13.

According to SunSport, the two clubs agreed on a deal for the player with the initial negotiation pegged at £88.5 million.

READ ALSO: Stephen Keshi: Super Eagles stars pay tribute to AFCON winning coach before Zimbabwe friendly

The publication further revealed that the 28-year-old will wear the iconic number seven shirt next season and has been tipped as replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard spent seven years at the Stamford Bridge scoring 110 goals in 352 games in all competitions.

He was also instrumental to the Blues Europa League triumph over Arsenal last week having scored twice in the encounter.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

After sealing his move away from the London club, Hazard said that: "Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date,"

He further stated on Facebook: "I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams.

"Now it's in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other club."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "The memories he leaves us with will not fade.

"He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.

"He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgium international Eden Hazard is close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid over a possible move to the Spanish capital this summer.

The 28-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Lille in a deal around £32 million in 2012, has just one more year on his current deal with the club.

He has however been offered an improved contract to extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge, but the attacker turned them down a deal to become the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon - Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...