Buharti remains a father for all - Igbo youths

Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) worldwide, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to always seek the advice of former leaders like Gen. Yakubu Gowon in handling difficult political issues plaguing the country.

The group made the appeal in a statement issued on Friday by its President; Mazi Ifeanyi Nwaudunna after the group paid a visit to Gowon.

According to Nwaudunna, Gowon’s advice and input on the need to run an all-inclusive government where all geo-political zones in the country will be carried along, was timely.

The group spokesman also said that as a statesman, Gowon’s advice on good governance usually carries weight because of his personality and openness.

While urging Gowon to always make himself available at all times to the government, Nwaudunna emphasised that the country needed the elder statesman’s advice for continued unity and progress on all sides.

The group also congratulated Buhari for the successful inauguration of his second term in office, and urged him to run an inclusive government, by ensuring that men and women of prove integrity are chosen in his cabinet.

“We appeal to our dear president not to neglect any geo-political zone of the federation in the course of political appointments and distribution of projects of the “Next Level’’ government.

“Buhari as president remains the father of all, and the whole country is now your constituency.

“ Mr President, for the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, in the spirit of patriotism and sportsmanship, we advise you to ensure that all geo-political zone of the federation are fully carried along in your second tenure.”

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group in Nigeria, Ohaneze Ndigbo, sent a message to its people urging them to reactivate local defence in the wake of the alleged threat by the Miyetti Allah.

The Nation reports that the socio-cultural group in a communique signed by the president general, Nnia Nwodo, following their meeting on Thursday, June 6, called on Igbos to await “next directives after consultation with our political and religious leaders, legislators, traditional rulers, town unions and affiliate organisations.”

The group criticised the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and Miyetti Allah to give them a grant of N100 billion. “Why on earth these gun trotting militants should be protected financially and insulated from criminal prosecution whilst IPOB, an armless group of Igbos is proscribed and categorized as dangerous to national security, bugs our imagination,” the group queried.

