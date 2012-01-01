Home | News | General | Level of insecurity in Nigeria is worrisome — Bishop Onuoha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The Bishop of Okigwe South, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. David O. C. Onuoha, has raised an alarm that “the ever increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria and the fact that it has almost defied solution calls for serious concern.”

Onuoha, raised the alarm yesterday, in his 110-page Presidential Address presented to the second session of the ninth synod, held at St. Paul’s Church, Umueleke, Ehime Mbano Local Council area of Imo State.

“When kidnapping started, some felt it was the problem of the South South and South East. Today, no part of this country is spared the horror of this particular locust,” Onuoha said.

Ibom Air begins commercial operation June 7(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to the cleric, the coming of the dreaded Boko Haram sect made an already bad matter worse, adding that “those who thought that they were solely out against Christians must have been proved wrong, as Muslims and mosques have also had the bitter taste of this caterpillar.”

The cleric lamented that the herdsmen menace, which has seen the death of tens of thousands of innocent Nigerians, rendered hundreds of thousands homeless, laid not few farms and crops desolate, and sacked a number of communities from their ancestral homes.

“Nigeria is not officially in war, but internally displaced persons camps are all over the place with a huge number of refugees, longing daily to return to their homes”, Onuoha said.

The Bishop equally lamented that the most recent in this horde of locusts ravaging the country is what has been termed armed banditry.

“Some roads in Nigeria are now very unsafe to travel in. Victims families are made to cough out millions of Naira to have their loved ones released. Of course, these are signs that all is not well with this nation. Whether we want to accept it or not, there is no way the God of justice will tolerate the grave injustice that has tacitly been allowed to become part of our culture”, Onuoha said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...