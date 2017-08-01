Home | News | General | ‘Nigeria is sitting on a tripod, comprising Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo’

Umuahia – Mr Chemberline Adiaso, the Chairman, Presidential Support Committee (PSC) South-East, has called on Ndigbo to join forces in their struggle to produce the Speaker of the ninth House of Representative.



Adiaso made the call while speaking with newsmen in Umuahia on Friday, while justifying the need for the speakership to be zoned to the Southeast.

He said that Emeka Nwajuiba, representing Okigwe South, was eminently qualified for the job because of his legislative experience.

Adiaso, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that Ndigbo should not be excluded in the power equation in the spirit of the federal character.

According to him, Nigeria is sitting on a tripod, comprising the Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.

He said that as a vital component unit of the project Nigeria, Ndigbo (Southeast) should have a strong voice in the National Assembly.

The APC chieftain expressed concern that Ndigbo, having lost the positions of the president, vice president and Senate President, should be allowed to produce the speaker of the House.. (NAN)

