Mikel Obi talks tough as Super Eagles face Zimbabwe in Asaba (preview, lineups, kickoff)

Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday evening, June 8, face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in what will be a tough international friendly match at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

After missing in the Super Eagles squad since playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, captain of the team John Obi Mikel has returned to Gernot Rohr's squad.

There were speculations that Mikel would not play for the Super Eagles again after the World Cup, but the ex Chelsea star made a return and he is expected to face Zimbabwe.

Having missed the last two editions of the African Cup of Nations, Nigeria are preparing for the showdown in Egypt with this friendly match.

Zimbabwe have been playing in the COSAFA Cup in South Africa, but they were eliminated by Zambia on penalties and their attentions will now turn to this friendly and the upcoming 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

The last time Nigeria and Zimbabwe met was in January 2006 in African Cup of Nations and the Super Eagles won 2-0.

In total, Super Eagles have played six games against Zimbabwe previously winning four, drawing one and also lost 1.

”If you look back at 2013 when we won it, we were one of the fittest teams, we were well drilled, we put in the hard work during the camp, we knew exactly what we were doing. We were really fit.

”That’s what we are doing now, training twice a day. If you want to win this trophy you have to do things like that,'' Mikel Obi explained.

Meanwhile, the encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe will start 5pm at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

Nigeria possible starting XI is: Daniel Akpeyi, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Ola Aina, Mikel, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how excited football fans at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta state capital, could not get enough of Super Eagles stars as four of the squad members’ required extra security after their training session on Thursday, June 6.

The four squad members include skipper of the side John Obi Mikel, vice-captain Ahmed Musa, and Premier League duo Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

