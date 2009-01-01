Home | News | General | Surprise as aspirant for Senate presidency reveals he just found out definition of Senate

- Senator Ali Ndume says he checked the dictionary for the definition of “Senate” on the valedictory session of the 8th Senate

- Ndume noted that those who are coming in and going out will all be called senators; pointing out that there’s no ‘ex-senator’

- The Borno lawmaker is challenging Senator Ahmed Lawan for the position of the Senate president in the 9th Senate

Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) says he checked the dictionary for the definition of “senate” on the valedictory session of the 8th Senate.

Ndume, a contender for the position of Senate president in the 9th Senate, made the disclosure shortly before the 8th Senate was dissolved on Thursday, June 6, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he said: “Yesterday, I took a dictionary to look at the definition of Senate. Those who are not coming back will still be called senators. Those who are coming back would also be called senators.

“I don’t understand why but we all know there is no ex-senator. A senator is a senator for life. There is a reason for that and we must comport ourselves as such.”

The Borno lawmaker, who was first elected to the Senate in 2011, is challenging Senator Ahmed Lawan for the position of the Senate president in the 9th Senate. The latter enjoys the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Ali Ndume said that for the ninth National Assembly to avoid chaotic sessions, it must protect its independence, adding that this is what ensures the existence of a true parliament.

Ndume stated that what makes the difference between democracy and a military system is the independence of the National Assembly.

He added that the legislature must be upheld as the freedom of a nation and as such, its independence should be guarded.

