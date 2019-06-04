Erigga - More Cash Out ft Yung6ix, Sami: mp3 lyrics and public reactions
- 1 hour ago
- 2
- 0
The latest release from Erigga must have popped up on your music feed if you are a West-African hip hop enthusiast. Erigga - More Cash Out is all about chilled vibes and catchy beats that will have you shaking your head in appreciation. From the moment you hit play on this song, the beats nicely build up to create anticipation that will have you listen to the song till the end.
Image: twitter.com, @erigganewmoney
Source: Twitter
In recent months, Erigga has been actively releasing singles. The inclusion of Yung6ix and Sami in More Cash Out is a move to tap into the fan-base of both of these artists. Such a move of featuring other artists may be the beginning of a large audience, and soon he will be getting millions of views and plays on music-sharing platforms.
Song description
- Release date: June 4th, 2019
- Format: Audio
- Genre: Hip hop/Rap
- Length: 3:49 minutes
- Producer: Kulboybeatz
This tune is only a few days old, and it is fair enough to learn about it and start singing along. You will get to learn what people are saying about the song in a short while, but let us start with the lyrics.
READ ALSO: Strongman - Crazy For You ft. KelvynBoy: audio, lyrics, reactions
Erigga - More Cash Out ft Yung6ix, Sami lyrics
Image: instagram.com, @eriggapaperboi
Source: Instagram
Why not put this song on repeat and start singing along to the following lyrics?
Hook: (Sami)
I gats money in my pockets
And gat some in the bank too
Pull up in a Benz in the highway e
Tell me why them no go rush you
The good life is for me
I’m feeling it deep within yeah
Man wey like your way
Man go show you way
Chorus: (Sami)
Oluwa
Me I want more cashout
Me I want more cashout
This year
Me I want more cashout
Me I want more cashout
Every night and day
Me I want more cashout
Me I want more cashout
Na e we dey pray
Me I want more cashout
Me I want more cashout
Verse 2: (Erigga)
Imagine as you dey and nothing dey for you to eat
Hunger de hit you back to back even dey repeat
lmagine if I put this frustration inside the beat
Because the hunger wan dey question my ability to speak
Sick thick bars you dey think how I take dey think
Lines when dey sink inside your blood stream
think!
Imagine say you na baby when dem wan go abort
Because your mama na still baby who get the belle
Na drunk
Big kala under the caftan no worry this na waff-town
Dead body corner of road nobody for here dey laugh nau
Politicians wan dey fool themselves
So my brother hustle
Efcc on disguise
So guys no too dey talk oh
Oniovo take everywhere jam this year
No look back oh
Unless Na ikebe akelebe de dey Jakpa road
We no fit carry gun thief nai be the one we de so
Oluwa run am for your boys we no wan be agbekpo
We wan win!
Hook: (Sami)
I gats money in my pockets
And gat some in the bank too
Pull up in a Benz in the highway e
Tell me why them no go rush you
The good life is for me
I’m feeling it deep within yeah
Man wey like your way
Man go show you way
Chorus: (Sami)
Oluwa
Me I want more cashout x2
This year
Me I want more cashout x2
Every night and day
Me I want more cashout x2
Na e we dey pray
Me I want more cashout x2
Verse 3: (Yung6ix)
They worry about WiFi
Complaining about the network
I’m worried about Forbes List
I’m talking about networking
And being broke is a setback
And being rich is a setup
It comes with challenges
That’s why I keep my head up
Yeah
Like me staring at the stars
No pain no gain
Nigga you could see the scars
No fame no name
Nigga you could see the tats
No sun no rain
Na there the weather for cast
Oluwa bless me again o
Pass the one you blessed me before
Yeah
‘Cause as my life don change so
People still dey pray make I fall
Na no graduates
We know where to work
Ehe
Whether highway
We know where to ball
Ehe
Teachers
We know where to teach
Even patient dog sef no dey see bone to chop
Hook: (Sami)
I gats money in my pockets
And gat some in the bank too
Pull up in a Benz in the highway e
Tell me why them no go rush you
The good life is for me
I’m feeling it deep within yeah
Man wey like your way
Man go show you way
Chorus: (Sami)
Oluwa
Me I want more cashout x2
This year
Me I want more cashout x2
Every night and day
Me I want more cashout x2
Na e we dey pray
Me I want more cashout x2
READ ALSO: Flavour - Ariva: audio, lyrics, reactions
Reactions on Erigga - More Cash Out featuring Yung6ix and Sami audio
The good thing about online platforms for sharing music is that artists can get instant feedback from their fans. For that reason, it is worthwhile checking out some of the reactions on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.
YouTube reactions
Here are some of the comments from Erigga's channel after uploading his latest song:
- DEEJAY-SPARK-ITALY VEVO: If u agree with me that Erigga is a Legend hit like
- heisrema officials: Erigga baba other one, if y'all want more cashout this year hit me, nice one
- Flexwarish Flex: More Cashout Gang Gather Here If You Believe More Cashout This Year €
- Solomon Solo: Erigga and yung6ix I was expecting this....south south all the way
- Chris Brown Thug: I believe Erigga but Yun6ix smoke fire for this vibes
- Ysme Base: If you know Young6ix kill the beat hit me up
Image: youtube.com, @erigganewmoney
Source: UGC
Twitter reactions
Fans had to say the following on Twitter:
- @peter_lowyer_G: Man way like your way na him go show you way. Omo na real matter be that I feel that Side abeg
- @kelvianvotu_tk: @Yung6ix finish work
- @LYRICAL4CES: Person dey ask for lyrics o! How e go be?
- @Prodiggy_TW: My guy no worry, consistency go carry you too far ..give am time .
Instagram comments
- @davidvictor301: Boss dis one nah hit oooo
- @jairocouture1: got it already
- @christianra9445: More blessings❤
- @axam_mie: My motivation
Have you listened to and added Erigga - More Cash Out to your playlist? If not, you may be missing out some great bars in the song. It is the best time to be art of the wave and have the chance to say whether you love it or not.
[embedded content]
READ ALSO: Tulenkey - Proud Fvck Boys feat. Falz, Ice Prince: audio, lyrics, reactions
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles