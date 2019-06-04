Home | News | General | Erigga - More Cash Out ft Yung6ix, Sami: mp3 lyrics and public reactions

The latest release from Erigga must have popped up on your music feed if you are a West-African hip hop enthusiast. Erigga - More Cash Out is all about chilled vibes and catchy beats that will have you shaking your head in appreciation. From the moment you hit play on this song, the beats nicely build up to create anticipation that will have you listen to the song till the end.

Image: twitter.com, @erigganewmoney

Source: Twitter

In recent months, Erigga has been actively releasing singles. The inclusion of Yung6ix and Sami in More Cash Out is a move to tap into the fan-base of both of these artists. Such a move of featuring other artists may be the beginning of a large audience, and soon he will be getting millions of views and plays on music-sharing platforms.

Song description

Release date: June 4th, 2019

Format: Audio

Genre: Hip hop/Rap

Length: 3:49 minutes

3:49 minutes Producer: Kulboybeatz

This tune is only a few days old, and it is fair enough to learn about it and start singing along. You will get to learn what people are saying about the song in a short while, but let us start with the lyrics.

Erigga - More Cash Out ft Yung6ix, Sami lyrics

Image: instagram.com, @eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

Why not put this song on repeat and start singing along to the following lyrics?

Hook: (Sami)

I gats money in my pockets

And gat some in the bank too

Pull up in a Benz in the highway e

Tell me why them no go rush you

The good life is for me

I’m feeling it deep within yeah

Man wey like your way

Man go show you way

Chorus: (Sami)

Oluwa

Me I want more cashout

Me I want more cashout

This year

Me I want more cashout

Me I want more cashout

Every night and day

Me I want more cashout

Me I want more cashout

Na e we dey pray

Me I want more cashout

Me I want more cashout

Verse 2: (Erigga)

Imagine as you dey and nothing dey for you to eat

Hunger de hit you back to back even dey repeat

lmagine if I put this frustration inside the beat

Because the hunger wan dey question my ability to speak

Sick thick bars you dey think how I take dey think

Lines when dey sink inside your blood stream

think!

Imagine say you na baby when dem wan go abort

Because your mama na still baby who get the belle

Na drunk

Big kala under the caftan no worry this na waff-town

Dead body corner of road nobody for here dey laugh nau

Politicians wan dey fool themselves

So my brother hustle

Efcc on disguise

So guys no too dey talk oh

Oniovo take everywhere jam this year

No look back oh

Unless Na ikebe akelebe de dey Jakpa road

We no fit carry gun thief nai be the one we de so

Oluwa run am for your boys we no wan be agbekpo

We wan win!

Hook: (Sami)

I gats money in my pockets

And gat some in the bank too

Pull up in a Benz in the highway e

Tell me why them no go rush you

The good life is for me

I’m feeling it deep within yeah

Man wey like your way

Man go show you way

Chorus: (Sami)

Oluwa

Me I want more cashout x2

This year

Me I want more cashout x2

Every night and day

Me I want more cashout x2

Na e we dey pray

Me I want more cashout x2

Verse 3: (Yung6ix)

They worry about WiFi

Complaining about the network

I’m worried about Forbes List

I’m talking about networking

And being broke is a setback

And being rich is a setup

It comes with challenges

That’s why I keep my head up

Yeah

Like me staring at the stars

No pain no gain

Nigga you could see the scars

No fame no name

Nigga you could see the tats

No sun no rain

Na there the weather for cast

Oluwa bless me again o

Pass the one you blessed me before

Yeah

‘Cause as my life don change so

People still dey pray make I fall

Na no graduates

We know where to work

Ehe

Whether highway

We know where to ball

Ehe

Teachers

We know where to teach

Even patient dog sef no dey see bone to chop

Hook: (Sami)

I gats money in my pockets

And gat some in the bank too

Pull up in a Benz in the highway e

Tell me why them no go rush you

The good life is for me

I’m feeling it deep within yeah

Man wey like your way

Man go show you way

Chorus: (Sami)

Oluwa

Me I want more cashout x2

This year

Me I want more cashout x2

Every night and day

Me I want more cashout x2

Na e we dey pray

Me I want more cashout x2

Reactions on Erigga - More Cash Out featuring Yung6ix and Sami audio

The good thing about online platforms for sharing music is that artists can get instant feedback from their fans. For that reason, it is worthwhile checking out some of the reactions on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

YouTube reactions

Here are some of the comments from Erigga's channel after uploading his latest song:

DEEJAY-SPARK-ITALY VEVO: If u agree with me that Erigga is a Legend hit like

heisrema officials: Erigga baba other one, if y'all want more cashout this year hit me, nice one

Flexwarish Flex: More Cashout Gang Gather Here If You Believe More Cashout This Year €

Solomon Solo: Erigga and yung6ix I was expecting this....south south all the way

Chris Brown Thug: I believe Erigga but Yun6ix smoke fire for this vibes

Ysme Base: If you know Young6ix kill the beat hit me up

Image: youtube.com, @erigganewmoney

Source: UGC

Twitter reactions

Fans had to say the following on Twitter:

@peter_lowyer_G: Man way like your way na him go show you way. Omo na real matter be that I feel that Side abeg

@kelvianvotu_tk: @Yung6ix finish work

@LYRICAL4CES: Person dey ask for lyrics o! How e go be?

@Prodiggy_TW: My guy no worry, consistency go carry you too far ..give am time .

Instagram comments

@davidvictor301: Boss dis one nah hit oooo

@jairocouture1: got it already

@christianra9445: More blessings ❤

❤ @axam_mie: My motivation

Have you listened to and added Erigga - More Cash Out to your playlist? If not, you may be missing out some great bars in the song. It is the best time to be art of the wave and have the chance to say whether you love it or not.

[embedded content]

