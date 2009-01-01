Home | News | General | Breaking: Ganduje, Emir Sanusi reportedly reconcile

The crisis between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II may have come to an end after the duo reached a truce on Friday night, June 7, in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.

The newspaper reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Friday mediated in the matter.

President Buhari reportedly intervened following calls by northern elders as the estrangement between the governor and the emir raised tension in the state.

Legit.ng gathers that the president’s intervention comes a day to the expiration of a query issued to the emir by the state government, seeking answer on alleged misappropriation of the emirate’s finances.

At the peace meeting held on Friday night, the governor and the emir reportedly agreed to sheath the sword for the interest of Kano and prevent break down of law and order.

The reconciliation meeting was allegedly presided over by the chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, and attended by “a very few notable personalities”, Daily Nigerian says.

“All I can tell you is that the meeting is positive. The parties have agreed to work together in the interest of peace, stability and progress of Kano,” the newspaper quoted a source at the presidency.

“The president will be briefed on the outcome of the meeting. Alhamdulillah the emir and the governor are no more quarreling.”

The newspaper also said it gathered that despite the truce, the Emir Sanusi has decided to clear his name by responding to the query of the state government regarding allegations leveled against him by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Recall that the crisis had earlier been linked to Emir Sanusi’s alleged support for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abba Yusuf, in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

