- Arsenal have confirmed that seven of their players will be leaving the club this summer

- Goalkeeper Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck are among these seven players

- Cech played his final match for Arsenal in their 4-1 Europa League defeat against Chelsea

Premier League side Arsenal have released Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech and five other players following the expiration of their contracts at the Emirates stadium.

Englishman Danny Welbeck is also among these seven players asked to leave the Gunners as Unai Emery begins his summer clear out at the club.

Youngsters Cohen Bramall, Charlie Gilmour, Julio Plequezuelo and veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner will also be looking for new clubs.

In his last game for Arsenal, goalkeeper Petr Cech played against his former club Chelsea in the final of the 2018/19 Europa League where he conceded four goals.

Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win over Arsenal in which Eden Hazard scored a brace in what was his last game for the Stamford Bridge landlords.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech spent four years at Arsenal and lifted the FA Cup once for the North London side.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea are reportedly planning to offer club legend Petr Cech a coaching job after ending his career at the end of this season.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper announced earlier this week that he will be ending his 20-year career at the end of this league season.

While giving a hint to his retirement on social media, he said that he has "achieved everything I set out to achieve" in football.

