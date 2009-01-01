Home | News | General | Lady thanks God after surviving stray bullet attack in Lagos (video)

A Nigerian lady named Eunie Daisy on Facebook narrated how a stray bullet had headed straight for her while she was asleep at her apartment in Ipaja, Lagos.

The lucky lady was full of gratitude to God for enabling her survive this. In the post which she shared on Facebook, she wrote these words: "Help me thank God ooo. Stray bullet entered the house through the ceiling. Ah for don die now."

She also shared a video showing the stray bullet which nearly killed her and how the hole in the ceiling where it came from. Many Nigerians have reacted in sympathetic ways to the lady's plight.

See the lady's post below:

Read the accompanying reactions below:

Recently, an artiste named Uche Novia narrated how a stray bullet got stuck in his son's hands for 28 days without his ever knowing.

[embedded content]

