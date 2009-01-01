The pros and cons of marrying young





Separations are easy to come by these days and marriage has become a decision couples have to thread with utmost care. How much more the nitty-gritties that come with marrying young, you’d be skeptical about making commitments so early. But when you think of the beauties of young love, one cant blame your decisions to start the rests of your lives together, early. The most important thing is to be wise enough to know if you want to take the plunge or not or if it is right or not. Here are a few pros and cons to consider if you’re in this position.





The beauties of young love. Young love is the best thing that humanity could bring forth after babies. The joy and happiness that comes with not giving a care in the world for anything or anyone but yourselves and the love you both have for each other. The problem with that is that you both forget that why it is as such is because you don’t have anything to worry about but yourselves. No bills, no kids, no responsibilities except to carter to yourselves. Jumping the broom at this point without realizing what you’re leaving behind and venturing into may be a bad idea. Because when those responsibilities set in, resentment would be the least thing you both will have for each other.





There is less baggage to bear. This advantage comes with young love. Adults carry a lot of baggage over time both emotionally and otherwise. Marrying young eludes you of this. Young married couples do not have to deal with the horrors of previous relationships or have the fear of being haunted by past hurt relationships. Every experience with your young partner is new and getting married that way can do you both no wrong.

Enjoy many years of s3x. The married life of a couple remains incomplete without having sex. The younger couples have more and more time to enjoy a longer s3x life. They can live and sleep together as many years as they want and enjoy higher chances of becoming romantic and lay down to have s3x.





Ready to become parents anytime. It is not that when you get married, you are to give birth to a child so early. Take your time as much as you want. This is what the younger couples can make sure for themselves; they won’t need to be thinking about babies too early instead can be ready to become parents anytime they want since they are younger and have time on their side.





More co-operations of younger couples. The life of teen couples remains full of excitement and activeness, thus they can definitely have better chances to know each other and adopt their habits to suite each other. This gives rise to a highest level of cooperation in their successful married relationship.





Financial complexities. Except you are a trust fund kid, marrying early comes with its own financial problems. Starting from the wedding choices of wanting a big or small wedding or even being able to afford one at all to the choice of a home and lifestyle. Then the sudden barrage of unending bills and the responsibilities of children as well as both of you juggling being students yourselves and working would do more harm than good to your marriage.





Making compromises. The biggest challenge that comes with marrying young is having to forego a lot of things such as location, dropping out of school to become a wife or having to now get a job to carter to your new family.





No room for learning. Every individual learns positive and negative things from the life experiences. The burden of early marriage never lets him learn and act positively in life because the burden of a relationship and family is always creating unpredictable situations to cope up with.





Raising children would be difficult. Bringing up children may be difficult. Their knowledge of childcare may be limited and parental guidance is also not there. They may not be able to provide the appropriate care for their child.





Miss out on your youth. Missing out on the fun of teenage life and being young. The drudgeries of married life can get to you. They deprive you of your youth.

