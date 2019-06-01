VIDEO: My husband is a ritualist -Nigerian woman cries out as she and son are rescued from the back of an SUV

This video going viral on Nigerian social media shows a woman and her son who were tied up at the back of an SUV, rescued by passersby who heard her cry out for help from the moving car.







According to the woman's explanation, 'my husband and his friend were on their way to use us for money rituals before we were rescued in Surulere, Lagos'.

She also went on to say she has three children for her husband but the man has allegedly used two of their kids for rituals already.





See the video below....

