62 senators have endorsed me for Senate President —Lawan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 46 minutes ago
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the position of Senate President in the Ninth National Assembly,  Senator Ahmad Lawan,  said on Saturday said  62 senators have agreed to vote for him on Tuesday.

Lawan, who stated this after the list was read by the Secretary of his campaign organisation,  Senator Barau Jibrin,  said only two out of the 63 APC senators-elect had yet to endorse him.

He also said about 38 Peoples Democratic Party senators-elect out of 44  have also promised to vote for him during the inauguration of Ninth National Assembly on June 11.

He said the only senator elected on the platform of the Young  Progressives Party,  Ifeanyi Uba, also signed the list

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
