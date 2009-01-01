How Oshiomhole survived “coup” scare





National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole might have survived the plot to force him out of office, following revelations that he still has the confidence of his two maim backers, President Muhammadu Buhari and party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





Sources revealed that in spite of the string of electoral losses by the party in the last general elections, both the president and the former Lagos state Governor believe in the capacity of Comrade Oshiomhole to stir the party out of troubled waters.





The development, it was learned has now forced some hitherto complacent governors of the party to now align with the national chairman, a move that has thwarted efforts by some stakeholders in the states to rise against the Chairman.

The source said; “So long as the two men who brought him to power are still backing him, Oshiomhole is going nowhere, mark my words on that. You can see that Shuaibu is on his own and that is why they didn’t invite him to yesterday’s National Working Committee, NWC meeting.





“Oyegun started fighting Asiwaju who brought him to office and when push came to shove, he could not survive because he had no strong backbone behind him, but that is not the case at this point”, he added.









