Race for speakership intensifies as PDP coalition urges Dogara to contest for second term

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been urged by a coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups in Bauchi state to contest for a second term for the position.

Daily Trust reports that the Freedom Amalgamated Youths Organisations (FAYO) group on Saturday, June 8, at a rally in Bauchi state called on Dogara to contest for the position of speaker to consolidate on the achievements he recorded in the office in the last four years.

The chairman of the group, Suleman Shehu, said the speaker has recorded achievements, both at the national and constituency levels.

He pointed out some of the achievements recorded by Dogara to include, numerous constituency projects and spearheading the creation of North East Development Commission, which is aimed at addressing the challenges facing the region among others.

Meanwhile, thirty five (35) political parties under the auspices of coalition of Integrity political parties (CIPP) have endorsed the candidature of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

The political parties were led by Yakubu Shendam, national chairman of New Generation Party (NGP).

The parties made their stance known during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, June 7, disassociating them from the allegations levelled aganist Gbajabiamila by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

