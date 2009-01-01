Home | News | General | The timing is suspicious - Nigerians react as EFCC withdraws from Goje’s criminal trial following lawmaker’s decision to quit Senate presidency race

- Nigerians have reacted to the EFCC’s decision to withdraw from the corruption trial of Senator Danjuma Goje, after he opted out of the Senate presidency race

- The office of the attorney general of the federation took over the lawmaker’s corruption case which was taking place at the Federal High Court in Jos

- Various Nigerians on social media, including supporters and critics of the Buhari administration, however, reacted negatively to the development

Nigerians have reacted, following the withdrawal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the corruption trial of Senator Danjuma Goje, one day after he withdrew from the race for the Senate presidency and backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidate.

Goje, a former Gombe state governor, had been accused of allegedly misappropriating N25 billion while in office and the case had been ongoing for eight years, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng previously reported that the office of the attorney general of the federation took over Senator Goje’s corruption case which was taking place at the Federal High Court (FHC) in Jos.

During sitting on Friday, June 7, the representative of the AGF said they assumed the case in the interest of justice.

Reacting to the move by the AGF, Paul Erokoro, the counsel to Goje, did not object the new development by the attorney general.

Various Nigerians on social media, including supporters and critics of the Buhari administration, however, reacted negatively to the development.

Farooq Kperogi, a professor of journalism, stated that he had gotten information that President Buhari personally gave the directive for the EFCC to withdraw from the case.

He tweeted:

A supporter of the president, Kayode Ogundamisi, also stated that the timing of the development was suspicious.

He tweeted:

On his part, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan and critic of the Buhari government, tweeted:

Deji Adeyanju, another critic of the Buhari administration, tweeted:

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Danjuma Goje withdrew his bid to contest for the Senate presidency in the forthcoming 9th National Assembly.

Goje, however, declared his support for Senator Ahmed Lawan, the anointed APC candidate for the position.

The withdrawal came few hours after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

