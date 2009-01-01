Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh reacts after fan says she is old, reveals her age

- A fan recently hurled an insult at one of Nollywood's most controversial actress Tonto Dikeh

- The screen diva replied the troll in a savage yet polite way

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently got insulted by a fan who felt she was looking old. This troll made a comment about this impression on a post made by the screen diva.

In the Instagram post, Tonto was smiling and laughing while on a trip in Paris. As a caption to her post, she wrote: "My Happy."

Upon seeing this post, the Instagram troll has this to say: "See as u just old for this picture." Tonto Dikeh spared no time in replying the fan. She particularly told the individual that she was not his or her mate.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

See the post and dialogue below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Many other fans reacted to the troll's comment and the reaction of Tonto Dikeh. Some people were not kind with their words. See the comments below:

iam_nita_joe: "@chickspamela, I pity u... No go meet ur mama (fowl)."

jennyahaneku: "@tontolet yes ooo. It's not easy to see old age....we all pray to get old and see our children children."

nancy.onuoha: "Please ma u are beautiful, this ur picture did not do justice to ur beauty."

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh talks relationship with Bobrisky, doing more surgery, acting career in new interview

chiamaka_ruby: "Most times make up destroys...your skin needs a lil break from it."

smirt445: "But Momma u look so old in this pictures..... who be that ur make up artist let he/she transform u na."

odunaiya_bunmi: "You look good"

lovesweety02: "@tontolet its not just been 34 years old, its been 34 with reasonable Achievement. God bless your new Age."

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh says she is in a new relationship, shares 'wedding photo' with Bobrisky

Recently, Tonto Dikeh shared a picture of herself in a blue outfit. At the time, many fans agree that she looked beautiful and royal.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Should Tonto Dikeh have blasted her ex-husband online? Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...