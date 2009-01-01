Home | News | General | APC crisis: How Buhari, Tinubu reportedly saved Oshiomhole from sack

- An unnamed sources says the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, still has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

- The source notes that Buhari and Tinubu still have confidence in Oshiomhole’s ability to lead the party despite electoral defeats suffered by the APC in some states

Reports have emerged that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, might have survived the plot to force him out of office, following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A source with knowledge about in happenings within the party told Vanguard that Buhari and Tinubu still have confidence in Oshiomhole’s ability to lead the party despite electoral defeats suffered by the APC in some states.

READ ALSO: Senate presidency: 61 senators endorse Lawan - Campaign group (see list)

The source stated that some stakeholders in the party who were formerly losing confidence in the ability of the national chairman to lead the party are now backing him because of the support he enjoys from the president and the party leader.

"So long as the two men who brought him to power are still backing him, Oshiomhole is going nowhere, mark my words on that. You can see that Shuaibu is on his own and that is why they didn’t invite him to yesterday’s National Working Committee, NWC meeting," the source said.

READ ALSO: Updated: Ganduje, Emir Sanusi allegedly reconcile as Buhari, Dangote, Fayemi intervene

“Oyegun started fighting Asiwaju who brought him to office and when push came to shove, he could not survive because he had no strong backbone behind him, but that is not the case at this point."

Legit.ng had reported that Lawal Shuaibu, the APC deputy national chairman north, had called for Oshiomhole’s resignation over the alleged failures of the party in the 2019 general elections, especially in Zamfara and Rivers.

His call was also backed by the former national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun who said Oshiomhole lacks the temperament to lead the APC.

However it appears that leadership of the party is supporting the APC national chairman as 28 chairmen in states of the federation recently passed a vote of confidence on Adams Oshiomhole to continue to lead the party.

What has changed in Nigeria since the last election? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...