Young lady says she cannot wait to become a lawyer to sue women who falsely accuse men of molesting them

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to vow that she would come after ladies who falsely accuse men of molesting them. The young lady identified on her Twitter handle as Oluwafikemikewa.

The young lady, who is an aspiring lawyer, vowed to sue women falsely accusing men of molesting them. She stated that she would sue them for defamation of character, malicious abuse, and false imprisonment.

Oluwafikemikewa expressed that she cannot wait to finish law school and pass her exams. She noted that she would be amazing at being a lawyer.

In a tweet, the lawyer to be promised to come for every woman claiming to be violated by a man.

She said: "I will finish this law school. I will pass & be amazing at it. And then I will come for EVERY SINGLE woman who falsely accuses a man of r@pe. I will come for her with everything I have I will sue her for defamation of character, false imprisonment, malicious abuse, all I can find."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a female corps member had called out an unidentified bus conductor on social media. The lady, who shared the bus conductor's photos on her Instagram, claimed that the conductor had tried to molest her.

