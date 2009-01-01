Home | News | General | Lady in viral video at Nigerian embassy in Italy is suspected to be mentally disturbed - Diaspora commission

- A viral video of clip of an official at the Nigerian embassy in Italy throwing out an aged lady sparked outrage

- Reports claim that the aged lady has been in Italy for 30 years and now seeks to return to Nigeria

- The diaspora commission reacted to the video claiming that the woman often comes to the embassy to cause commotion

- It was reported that she comes seeking a way to return to Nigeria, but whenever officials agree to grant it, she refuses

A video of an elderly Nigerian woman being thrown out of the Nigerian embassy in Italy had gone viral. The woman had reportedly gone to the embassy to seek a process to return to Nigeria after staying in Italy for thirty years.

However, the diaspora commission has reacted to the video, claiming the video had been taken out of context.

In a statement, the diaspora commission claimed that the woman is suspected to be mentally disturbed. It stated that she often comes to the embassy to ask to be returned to Nigeria and seek for food.

The statement revealed that embassy offered to send the woman back to Nigeria numerous times but she refused to accept after she caused a scene about returning home. They also offered to take her to the hospital to be checked but she refused.

Aged woman burst into tears as she is assualted by an official at the Nigerian embassy in Italy (Picture/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

According to the commission, the official in the video is Nigerian and he was trying to get her to leave the embassy when she caused another scene.

The commission claimed that the woman, who is suspected to be mentally disturbed, cannot be forced to go to the hospital against her will according to the Italian law.

Read statement below:

Watch below:

[embedded content]

