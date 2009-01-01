Home | News | General | Former Chelsea star welcomes Eden Hazard to Real Madrid after sealing £130m deal

Eden Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid in a five year deal valued around £130 million from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old bowed out of the Stamford Bridge on a high after scoring twice to help the Blues clinch second ever Europa League title last month.

However, after sealing his move to the Spanish League giants, his former Chelsea teammate who and fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois was the first person to welcome him to his new club.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper would know all about the move as he was also lured away from Stamford Bridge back in 2018, and has since been at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Welcome to the best club in the world," Courtois tweeted alongside an image of the two players while on international duty.

The Real Madrid keeper already ranks Hazard as one of the best players in the world and was undoubtedly a motivating factor towards the Belgian joining Madrid.

And now the two Belgians will soon be reunited in Madrid to spur forth a new generation of Galacticos.

The La Liga giants are also interested in signing Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Paris Saint Germain's Neymar, among other top superstars as they plan to conquer European football again.

It is expected that Hazard will wear the number seven worn by former Los Blancos ace Cristiano Ronaldo which is symbolic of ushering in a new beginning for the former Champions of Europe.

President Infantino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane are expected to officially unveil their latest addition to the squad on Thursday, June 13, after Hazard he completes his medicals.

