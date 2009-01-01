Home | News | General | Permanent secretaries now heading ministries as Nigerians await Buhari's appointment of new ministers (full list)

President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22, told his ministers to hand over the mantle of leadership to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries as he prepared for his inauguration for the second term.

He also directed the ministers to submit their handover notes to the Secretary of the Federation (SGF).

The directives were given at the last/valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Since the handover, between May 22-28, permanent secretaries of various ministries have taken over the mantle of leadership, Premium Times reports.

The newspaper also highlights the ministries the names of the permanent secretaries who currently in charge pending the appointment of new minsters.

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development- Mohammed Bello Ministry of Budget and National Planning- Ernest Umakihe Ministry of Communication- Istiafanus Fukur Ministry of DefenceNuaratu Batagarawa. Ministry of Education- SonnyEchono Ministry of Environment- Odusote Abimbola FCT- Ohaa. Chinyeaka Christain. Ministry of Finance- Mahmoud Isa- Duste Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Mustapha Suleiman. Ministry of Health- Abdullahi Abdullahi Ministry of Information- Grace Isu Gekpe Ministry of Interior- Georgina Ehuriah Ministry of Justice- Dayo Apata Ministry of Labour and Employment- Williams Alo Ministry of Niger Delta- Aminu Aliyu Bisalla. Ministry of Petroleum- Yemi Esan Folasade Ministry of Works and Housing- Mohammad Bukar Ministry of Power- Louis Edozien Ministry of Science and Technology- Birtus Bako Ministry of Solid materials- Abdulkadir Muazu Ministry of Trade Investment and Industry- Edet Sunday Akpan Ministry of Transportation- Shaibu Zakari Ministry of Water Resources- Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebobo Ministry of Women Affairs- Ifeoma Anabogwu Ministry of Youth and Sports- Olusade Adesola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some of the constituents of Kwara South kicked against the possible re-appointment of Lai Mohammed as the minister of information and culture in President Buhari's second tenure.

The youth wing of the Kwara South Forum (KSF) challenged the minister to name his achievement since assuming office in 2015.

The forum in a statement signed by representatives of the six local government councils that made up the Kwara South senatorial district said there is no notable achievement by the minister in the area.

