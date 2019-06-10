Secondus warns Buhari, APC ahead of Senate Presidency, Speakership election, reveals ‘secret plan’





The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, against muzzling the legislature and the other arms of government.





Secondus, speaking against the backdrop of the obvious direct involvement of the President and his party in the Tuesday’s election of principal officers of the 9th Assembly said that the doctrine of separation of power must be respected and guided to avoid dictatorship.





In a statement by his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said secret intelligence to the party shows that the Presidency and the APC have concluded plans to use intimidation and coercion against legislators not ready to do their bidding in their desperation to hoist leadership on the legislators.





He revealed that the Presidency and the APC have been arm-twisting the technocrat officials of the National Assembly to fashion out favourable rules that would enable them have their way.





He said that the apparent disregard to the basic principles of separation of power by this regime points clearly to their eventual destination which is dictatorship.





The National Chairman said that the executive was trying to take over the 9th Assembly so as to realize their long-held aspiration of hijacking the legislature which began in August last year during the state-sponsored stealing of the Senate mace and the aborted illegal seizure of the 8th Assembly.





“Indications are clearly showing that full-blown dictatorship brewing in our country.





“When a supposed democratic government brazenly muscles all the other arms of government, the legislature, the Judiciary and even the press, the fourth estate of the realm, we should be worried at what is loading in our polity.





Prince Secondus said that any government not disposed to respecting the separation of power and rule of law as enshrined in our constitution in a democratic setting is looking for absolute authority which is nothing but totalitarianism.

