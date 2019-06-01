Home | News | General | NBS partners int’l bodies to conduct survey on corruption in Nigerian

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Statistician-General of the Federation, SGF, Dr Yemi Kale, yesterday said the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS was collaborating with international partners to conduct a national survey on how corruption was affecting the average Nigerian. Their findings will be published in September. The SGF disclosed at a briefing on the Survey in Abuja.

Dr Kale who was represented at the event by the Project Director of the Survey, Dr Isiaka Olarewaju, said the collaboration would be with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the Department for International Development to arrive at the real impact of corruption on Nigerians.

According to him, the survey was expected to cover all the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory and would also examine the quality and integrity of public services in the country.

The survey which he said was the second National Household Survey on Quality and Integrity of Public Services in Nigeria in 2019, would also involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Nigerian Police Force to conduct the survey across the federation.

He said field workers had already been deployed and that the survey would be completed by the end of this month.

"The planning of the survey started since 2018; we did testing on the instrument of data collection in February 2019.

“This survey is a large one. We have since moved away from analogue to electronic, as we talk to you, we are monitoring those on the field. We monitor the location of enumerators from the digital address of sample households. As soon as the data collection is finished, it will be available within one week, but we need to do data reliability test before releasing the result.”

“The result will be made public by the Statistician-General On or before September,” he said.

He further pointed out that a total of 20 field personnel had been deployed in each state, including the FCT; four teams constituted in each state and a team comprised of one supervisor and four enumerators.

According to him, the survey was designed to allow government and citizens to examine the level of progress within the last two years particularly given that the current government has a big anti-corruption stance.

